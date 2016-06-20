Kazakhstan ready for talks with EU on easing visa regime – E.Idrissov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is ready to start negotiations on easing visa regime for its nationals with the European Union, Kazinform reports citing Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov as saying at the meeting with population in Astana today.

“We do not target at introduction of non-visa regime … Presently, we are negotiating simplification of visa issuance procedure for our citizens,” said the Minister.

Alongside, as the Minister emphasized, Kazakhstan has to carry out huge work in several areas: issuance of modern passports, adoption of an appropriate law, border-control issue as well as fight with trans-border crimes.



"We have a governmental plan, and an interdepartmental group is functioning now. We are ready to start the talks with the EU,” he added.