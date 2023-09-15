Kazakhstan ready to exert every effort to bring IFAS activity to a brand-new level – Tokayev

Active engagement of all founding members of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea will promote successful settlement of water problems and further deepening of the regional integration. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it taking the floor at the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State – founders of the IFAS held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

«Today’s summit proves that close cooperation, mutually beneficial partnership and respect for each other’s interests can ensure stable development, security, economic self-sufficiency of our region. I am confident that our meeting will enable us to take timely and consolidated decisions which will promote further strengthening of the regional cooperation in water sphere,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader proposed to hold the next highest-level meeting in Kazakhstan in 2026 combining it with the Regional Climate Summit under the UN auspices initiated by him.

«I would like to confirm Kazakhstan’s readiness to exert every effort to bring the IFAS activity to a brand-new level. I am sure that active engagement of all founding members of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea will promote successful settlement of water problems and further deepening of the regional integration,» the President concluded.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and First Deputy Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliyev took part in the meeting.