Kazakhstan ready to extend investment, economic partnership with Jordan

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein King of Jordan, Akorda informs.

The parties have considered current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. Both leaders confirmed readiness to further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

In particular, Mr. Tokayev expressed interest in expanding investment, trade and economic partnership with Jordan.

In addition, he thanked his Jordan counterpart for steadfast support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives aimed at strengthening interreligious dialogue.