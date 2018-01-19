Kazakhstan ready to provide its platform for negotiations on North Korean problem

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan today addressed the UN Security Council meeting in New York themed "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD): confidence-building measures", Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev emphasized that stakeholders certainly must revive political trust and systematic dialogue in the international community.



"From the 47th session of the UN General Assembly I proposed the establishment the regional structure for security and confidence-building measures in Asia. Following diplomatic efforts, this mechanism was established. Presently, the CICA is successfully operating and bringing together 26 states of the region.



A quarter of a century has elapsed and now once again I address the United Nations on behalf of Kazakhstan, now, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. However, it behooves me to note that the question of increasing mutual confidence both among some countries and at the global level remains urgent and acute and is becoming all the more relevant," the Kazakh President said.



Nazarbayev went on by saying that confidence-building measures should remain on the agenda as the most important element in the maintenance of the global security architecture and the strengthening of peace throughout the planet. "Why is this so? Firstly, confidence-building measures have justified themselves throughout the process of preventing the threat of total destruction during the second half of the 21st century when humankind stood at the brink of a major large-scale war. The United Nations Charter states that our main goal is to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war. Over a quarter of a century at the United Nations my country has made a sweeping transition from an owner of the world's fourth largest nuclear arsenal to a leader in global non-proliferation at the same time closing the largest nuclear site in Semipalatinsk," the Head of State pointed out.



The Kazakh leader underscored the renunciation of nuclear weapons and nuclear power status was Kazakhstan's deliberate and sincere choice of voluntary initiative supported by all the people of Kazakhstan and duly appreciated by the international community. Presently, Kazakhstan is a party to all fundamental international treaties in the arena of nuclear security and it has legally enshrined its nuclear-weapons-free status.



"Secondly, the atmosphere of mutual trust may facilitate the creation of a new model for international cooperation. A shining example and practical embodiment of such cooperation is the opening last year of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank. With this Kazakhstan has made yet another contribution towards strengthening the non-proliferation regime and the safe use of uranium for peaceful purposes. Thirdly, the nuclear-free status of Kazakhstan may serve as an example and as a practical guidance for other countries. And, I state this based on our own example, we have both built and strengthened our independent country. We have achieved a high international standing specifically by renouncing nuclear weapons and securing non-aggression safeguards from nuclear powers. We call upon all other states to follow our example. Now we call upon North Korea to do so," the President of Kazakhstan noted.



"Fourthly, current possibilities of science and technological progress and the realities of globalization make the task of WMD non-proliferation a matter of survival for humanity. The increase in a number of countries possessing WMDs is posing a risk of nuclear, chemical, biological and radiological weapons falling into the hands of destructive forces. The present-day legal framework for nuclear security has failed to prevent the expansion of the nuclear powers club in the late 20th century. I believe that such a much necessary need for nuclear non-proliferation underpinned by the Non-Proliferation Treaty shall require profound shifts in mentality and new multilateral political solutions," Nazarbayev declared.



The Kazakh President proposed the following measures to enhance confidence in non-proliferation: making withdrawal from the NPT more difficult; crafting a special UN Security Council resolution setting forth clear implications for those countries who breach the treaty and these would include sanctions measures and other coercive measures.



Nazarbayev reminded that some countries, for example India and Pakistan, despite the NPT continued to seek to possess nuclear weapons.

The Head of State also suggested developing a truly effective mechanism for applying stringent measures against the acquisition and proliferation of WMDs. Such multilateral treaties shall be approved by UN Security Council resolutions.



As a main measure to remove incentives for the possession of WMDs President Nazarbayev deems it necessary to develop a legally binding system of safeguards by nuclear powers to those states who would voluntarily renounce the possession of nuclear weapons as well as to the states with non-nuclear status. According to the Kazakh leader, the global community should leave behind the division of countries into military blocs or alliances.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that it is certainly necessary to revive political trust and systematic dialogue. In his words, the North Korean nuclear problem can be resolved through restoration of trust among the United States, Russia and China. Kazakhstan advocates the Nuclear 5 granting security guarantees to the DPRK. Kazakhstan stands ready to engage in mediation providing its platform for negotiations, should the need arise among stakeholders.