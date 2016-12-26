Kazakhstan ready to provide platform for Ukraine talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is ready to assist the negotiations process aimed at settlement of the situation the east of Ukraine and provide a platform for the dialogue, according to RoK Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerlan Idrissov.

"The people of Kazakhstan empathize the friendly country of Ukraine and watch the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict with attention. It is important to understand that this conflict can be resolved only in a peaceful way. To do so it is required to ensure total and scrupulous execution of the Minsk agreements", -Idrissov said in the interview to RIA Novosti.

According to the Kazakh Minister, at the stage of escalation of the crisis, President Nursultan Nazarbayev "could not stay aside of the conflict and made two attempts to achieve agreements on its settlement".

"I would like to assure that Kazakhstan is ready to keep assisting the peacemaking negotiation process and provide the necessary platform for the dialogue", - Minister Idrissov emphasized.