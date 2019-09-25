Kazakhstan ready to share experience on combating terrorism, President

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Speaking at the 74th session of the UNGA President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about Kazakhstan’s experience on combating terrorism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«All of us are observing with alarm developments in the Middle East, the cradle of human civilization, which is plagued by mutual hatred and violence. We, therefore, stand ready to support bilateral and multilateral actions aimed at finding viable peace and confidence-building solutions.

As a good example of our commitment to inclusive dialogue, Kazakhstan provides a platform for inter-Syrian negotiations. Thirteen such rounds have taken place in our capital.

Thanks to the Astana Process, which complements the Geneva talks, the cessation of hostilities has been reached.

The de-escalation zones with conditions for a safe return of refugees have also been established. We all know that conflicts are devastating and give rise to terrorism and extremism. These challenges can only be defeated by joint actions through a Global Anti-Terrorism Network under the auspices of the UN», said Mr. Tokayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that as counter-terrorism measure, Kazakhstan initiated the Code of Conduct towards Achieving a World Free of Terrorism by the UN Centenary in 2045.

«This year, Kazakhstan successfully accomplished a special humanitarian mission, «Zhusan», in cooperation with our international partners. As a result, 595 Kazakh citizens trapped by terrorist propaganda, including 406 children, returned back home from the war zones in Syria. We are ready to share our experience with other countries and urge them to take similar actions», concluded Mr. Tokayev.

