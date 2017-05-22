Kazakhstan ready to transfer industrial zones to UAE companies' control - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is ready to transfer its industrial zones to Emirati companies' control. Kazakh Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek told today when speaking at Kazakhstan-UAE Business Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We expect active involvement of the Emirati business in implementing other programs such as Program of Industrial Innovative Development till 2020 and ‘Nurly Zher' Housing Construction Program. We have specific suggestions and are ready to hold a detailed discussion on these projects within the business forum", the minister said.

He noted that Kazakhstan has various government support measures for business as well as investment and tax preferences.

"We have 10 special economic zones and 20 industrial zones operating here. We are interested in the Emirates' vast experience in developing industrial zones and are ready to jointly develop and hand over some zones to UAE companies' control", Kassymbek added.