Kazakhstan receives ICAO aviation safety award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's aviation safety efforts have been marked with a recognition award on behalf of the ICAO Council President, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry for Investment and Development.

Kazakhstan has been one of the first ICAO Member States to receive this award in recognition of the significant progress in resolving aviation safety oversight deficiencies over the last few years.

This award is presented for the first time in support of the ICAO's "No country left behind" campaign to countries that have demonstrated their ongoing commitment to the effective implementation of ICAO standards and recommended practices, as the certificate says.