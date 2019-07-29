  • kz
    Kazakhstan receives official invitation to Tokyo Olympics

    16:23, 29 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan has received today an official invitation to participate in the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

    The Kazakh team has secured 10 Olympic quotas for now. Those who won thequotas are swimmer Dmitriy Balandin (100m, 200m breast stroke), track-and-fieldathletes Olga Rypakova and Georgy Sheiko, cyclist YevgeniyGidich, men’s archeryteam whose members will take part in individual competitions (Denis Gankin,Ilfat Abdullin and Sanzhar Mussayev) and swimmer Vitaliy Khudyakov (open waterswimming).


    More than 11,000 strongest athletes from 206 countries of theworld will participate in Tokyo Olympics. The Japanese capital will host theSummer Olympics 2020 from July 24 to August 9.

    Kazakhstan Sport
