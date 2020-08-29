Kazakhstan recorded 635 COVID-19 recoveries in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 635 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 99 in Nur-Sultan city, 33 in Almaty city, 6 in Shymkent city, 21 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region, 27 in Atyrau region, 66 in East Kazakhstan region, 8 in Zhambyl region, 41 in West Kazakhstan region, 68 in Karaganda region, 18 in Kostanay region, 40 in Kyzylorda region, 52 in Pavlodar region, 106 in North Kazakhstan region, and 39 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 95,888.