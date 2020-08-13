Kazakhstan recorded over 2,000 COVID-19 recoveries in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,079 more recoveries to its total number of the COVID-19 recovered cases, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recovered cases by city/region: 38 in Nur-Sultan city, 696 in Almaty city, 415 in Shymkent city, 57 in Akmola region, 36 in Aktobe region, 50 in Almaty region, 279 in Atyrau, 84 in East Kazakhstan region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 25 in West Kazakhstan region, 25 in Karaganda region, 30 in Kostanay region, 195 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 56 – in Pavlodar region, 41 in North Kazakhstan region, and 38 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 76,756.