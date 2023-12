Kazakhstan records 1,593 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two more coronavirus cases were registered in Almaty region, coornavirus2020.kz reports.

As a result the number of coronavirus cases the countrywide rose to 1,593. Out of which 350 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 504 in Almaty, 89 in Karaganda region, 81 in Akmola region, 76 in Atyrau region, 58 in Zhambyl region, 57 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 39 in Almaty region, 25 in Aktobe region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 17 in Pavlodar region, 143 in Kyzylorda region, 39 in West Kazakhstan, 57 in Turkestan region, 9 in Kostanay region, 12 in Mangistau region.