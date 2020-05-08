Kazakhstan records 112 more coronavirus cases, 1 death

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 112 more coronavirus cases and one coronavirus-related death were recorded in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

3 new cases were detected in Akmola region, 16 in Atyrau region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Karaganda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 1 in Turkestan region, 72 in Almaty and 7 in Nur-Sultan.

As of now the country’s coronavirus tally rose to 4,690 with 905 cases in Kazakhstani capital and 1,501 in Almaty.