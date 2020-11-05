  • kz
    Kazakhstan records 246 more recoveries from COVID-19, total at 107,139

    08:46, 05 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 246 new COVID-19 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 246 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, 56 have been recorded in East Kazakhstan region, 46 – in Nur-Sultan city, 41 – in Akmola region, 21 – in West Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in Karaganda region, 10 – in Almaty city as well as in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in Almaty region as well as in Kostanay region, 6 – in Pavlodar region, and 5 – in Aktobe region as well as Zhambyl region.

    The country has reported a total of 107,139 COVID-19 recovered cases since the onset of the pandemic.


    COVID-19 Coronavirus
