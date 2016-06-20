Kazakhstan records 2nd loss at FIVB World League 2016 in Greece

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan sustained a three-set loss against Puerto Rico in Group 3 of the FIVB Volleyball World League 2016 in Kozani, Greece, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Although the Kazakh squad had four set balls in the first set, Puerto Rico was stronger 29:27. The Puerto Rican team continued their dominance in the last two sets 25:19, 25:21 as well.



Kazakh Vitaliy Vorivodin was the top scorer of the match with 13 points. Steven Morales was Puerto Rico's best scorer with 25 points.



This is the second lost for Team Kazakhstan after they were seen off by the hosts - Greece 0:3.



Kazakhstan will clash with Chinese Taipei, Spain and Germany in Group 3 in the second stage of the FIVB Volleyball World League in Almaty on June 24-26.