Kazakhstan records 4,402 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 14 Kazakhstan has registered 620 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:

Nur-Sultan city - 520 (+71)

Almaty city - 722 (+107)

Shymkent city - 492 (+61)

Akmola region - 51 (+7)

Aktobe region - 115 (+31)

Almaty region - 274 (+28)

Atyrau region - 431 (+52)

East Kazakhstan region - 167 (+19)

Zhambyl region - 59 (+13)

West Kazakhstan region - 270 (+8)

Karaganda region - 711 (+155)

Kostanay region - 46 (+ 15)

Kyzylorda region - 100 (+8)

Mangystau region - 166 (+11)

Pavlodar region - 46 (+5)

North Kazakhstan region - 117 (+10)

Turkestan region - 115 (+19).

Total number of asymptomatic cases in Kazakhstan is 4,402.