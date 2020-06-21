  • kz
    Kazakhstan records 446 more COVID-19 cases

    09:28, 21 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 446 new coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    66 new cases were revealed in Almaty, 61 in Karaganda region, 53 in Nur-Sultan, 32 in Shymkent, 30 in West Kazakhstan, 28 in East Kazakhstan, 26 in North Kazakhstan, 23 in Turkestan region, 22 in Akmola region, 20 in Aktobe region, 20 in Pavlodar region, 19 in Zhambyl region, 16 in Atyrau region, 14 in Kostanay region, 8 in Almaty region, 8 in Kyzylorda region.

    As a result the number of those who contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan climbed to 17,225.


