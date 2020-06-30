  • kz
    Kazakhstan records 492 more coronavirus cases

    08:34, 30 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 492 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz informs.

    59 cases were revealed in Almaty, 57 in Nur-Sultan, 51 in East Kazakhstan, 49 in Karaganda region, 38 in Shymkent, 34 in Aktobe region, 31 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Pavlodar region, 27 in Kostanay region, 23 in Atyrau region, 22 in North Kazakhstan, 19 in Almaty region, 14 in Turkestan region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Akmola region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Mangistau region.

    As a result the number of coronavirus cases the countrywide climbed to 21,819.


