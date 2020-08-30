Kazakhstan records 543 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 2 deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 543 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

It is said that over the past day, 32 recoveries and 2 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported countrywide.

COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected 25,658, killing 284 since August 1, while a total of 5,549 are said to have beaten it.