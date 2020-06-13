  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan records 623 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

    11:51, 13 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 13 Kazakhstan has registered 623 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

    Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:

    Nur-Sultan city - 449 (+64),

    Almaty city - 615 (+194),

    Shymkent city - 431 (+36),

    Akmola region - 44 (+14),

    Aktobe region - 84 (+24),

    Almaty region - 246 (+32),

    Atyrau region - 379 (+36),

    East Kazakhstan region - 148 (+12),

    Zhambyl region – 46,

    West Kazakhstan region - 262 (+13),

    Karaganda region - 556 (+128),

    Kostanay region - 31 (+3),

    Kyzylorda region - 92 (+10),

    Mangistau region - 155 (+25),

    Pavlodar region - 41 (+6),

    North Kazakhstan region - 107 (+4),

    Turkestan region - 96 (+22).

    Total number of asymptomatic cases in Kazakhstan is 3,782.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!