Kazakhstan records 630 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 12 Kazakhstan has registered 630 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:

385 in Nur-Sultan,

421 in Almaty,

395 in Shymkent,

30 in Akmola region,

60 in Aktobe region,

214 in Almaty region,

343 in Atyrau region,

136 in East Kazakhstan,

46 in Zhambyl region,

249 in West Kazakhstan,

428 in Karaganda region,

28 in Kostanay region,

82 in Kyzylorda region,

130 in Mangistau region,

35 in Pavlodar region,

103 in North Kazakhstan,

74 in Turkestan region.

Thus, the total number of the country’s asymptomatic cases is 3,159.