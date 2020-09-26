  • kz
    Kazakhstan records 69 more coronavirus cases

    09:27, 26 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 69 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    14 coronavirus-positive cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Almaty, 5 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 107,659.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
