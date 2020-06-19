Kazakhstan records 778 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has registered 778 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:

932 in Nur-Sultan,

1040 in Almaty,

751 in Shymkent,

148 in Akmola region,

265 in Aktobe region,

505 in Almaty region,

821 in Atyrau region,

242 in East Kazakhstan,

146 in Zhambyl region,

472 in West Kazakhstan,

1137 in Karaganda region,

104 in Kostanay region,

200 in Kyzylorda region,

242 in Mangistau region,

72 in Pavlodar region,

169 in North Kazakhstan,

356 in Turkestan region.

Thus, the total number of the country’s asymptomatic cases is 7,609.