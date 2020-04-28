  • kz
    Kazakhstan records more recoveries from coronavirus infection

    21:45, 28 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    5 more patients were released from hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19, 3 patients in Almaty city and 2 patients in West Kazakhstan region.

    To date, Kazakhstan has reported 774 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, including 221 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 102 in Almaty city, 29 in Shymkent city, 60 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 46 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 111 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, and 29 in Turkestan region.


