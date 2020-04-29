Kazakhstan records more recoveries from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

24 more patients were released from hospitals across Kazakhstan after fully recovering from the COVID-19, including 4 patients in Nur-Sultan city, 2 patients in Shymkent city, 11 patients in Karaganda region, 3 patients in Kyzylorda region, 3 patients in Akmola region, and 1 patient in Mangistau region.

To date, Kazakhstan has reported 798 recoveries from the coronavirus infection, including 225 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 102 in Almaty city, 31 in Shymkent city, 63 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan region, 43 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan region, 57 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 114 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, and 29 in Turkestan region.

In total there are 3,105 registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. The novel virus claimed the lives of 25 people nationwide.