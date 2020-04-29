Kazakhstan records new coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen by 33 to 3,138, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Another 33 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed, including 5 in Nur-Sultan city, 11 in Almaty city, 8 in West Kazakhstan region, 5 in Pavlodar region, and 4 in Atyrau region.

A total of 3,138 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in across Kazakhstan, including 621 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 937 cases in Almaty city, 189 cases in Shymkent city, 98 cases in Akmola region, 65 cases in Aktobe region, 122 cases in Almaty region, 135 cases in Atyrau region, 17 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 116 cases in Zhambyl region, 138 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 142 cases in Karaganda region, 45 cases in Kostanay region, 187 cases in Kyzylorda region, 45 cases in Mangistau region, 127 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 124 cases in Turkestan region.

819 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 25 people have died in Kazakhstan.