Kazakhstan records no imported COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No coronavirus case was reported among those arrived in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

The Ministry monitors passengers arriving in Kazakhstan by air and road. As of September 24, 2,127 people were airlifted to Kazakhstan, including 2,008 passengers and 119 crew members. All those arrived were screened using thermal scanners. 479 of them have medical certificates showing PCR test results. No one was tested positive, no one was hospitalized.

As earlier reported, 19 members of Barys Hockey Club were tested positive for COVID-19.