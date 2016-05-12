  • kz
    Kazakhstan reduced production of crude oil, coal and iron ore

    16:06, 12 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January-April 2016 Kazakhstan has decreased the production of crude oil, coal and iron ore, this has been reported in the press service of the National Economy Ministry.

    The country has reduced the production of tobacco products, refined petroleum products and motor vehicles. However, we have increased output of natural gas and non-ferrous metals, as well as food, chemical, pharmaceutical and metallurgical products.
    According to the agency, the decline of the productions is recorded in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar regions and the city of Almaty.

    Economy Ministry of National Economy Government
