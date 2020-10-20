Kazakhstan reduces number of flights to foreign countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has previously announced its plan to cut down the number of flights to certain foreign countries amid the worsening coronavirus situation, Kazinform reports.

Today the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the country said in a statement that starting from October 26 Kazakhstan will reduce the weekly number of outbound and inbound flights to the UAE, Belarus, Germany, and Ukraine.

The number of flights from and to the UAE will be reduced from 24 to 16;

The number of flights from and to Belarus will be reduced from 9 to 4;

The number of flights from and to Germany will be reduced from 6 to 4;

The number of flights from and to Ukraine will be reduced from 3 to 1.

The move is in line with the decision of the Commission that deals with prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of October 19.