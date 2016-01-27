  • kz
    Kazakhstan reduces oil export customs duty

    15:34, 27 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has reduced the oil export customs duty up to $40 per ton since January 1, 2016, according to the Kazakh national economy minister's order, the ministry said.

    The oil export duty has amounted to $60 per ton in Kazakhstan since March and until late December 2015.

    Kazakhstan exported over 61 million tons of oil in 2015, the Statistics Committee under the Kazakh National Economy Ministry said.

    Source: Trend.az

