Kazakhstan reduces time for customs clearance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has by five-six times reduced the time spent on customs inspection of cargo arriving from the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Azerbaijan's Alat settlement, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Gosman Amrin told reporters in Baku June 3.

He said that if earlier the customs clearance of cargo at the Kazakh port of Aktau city took up to 10-12 hours, now the process of verification of cargo takes an average of about two hours.

"In early 2016, Kazakhstan hosted a meeting between former Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the parties agreed to maximally ease transit conditions," Amrin said.

"Of course, we met with our Azerbaijani colleagues, visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Azerbaijan's Alat settlement, got acquainted with the organization of work at this port," he added. "Then an instruction was given to create the same conditions in the Kazakh port of Aktau city. As a result, we have almost reached the standard of the Azerbaijani port in Alat settlement."

He added that this became possible through obtaining preliminary information regarding the cargo departing from the port of Alat.

"As a result of joint actions we began to receive information on arriving cargo, which allowed us to carry out preliminary preparation of the necessary documents long before the cargo arrival," said Amrin.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az