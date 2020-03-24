  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan registers 13 domestic coronavirus cases

    20:22, 24 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev informed that there are 13 domestic coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, 13 people were infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, 29 persons imported coronavirus from other countries and 26 contacted coronavirus infected passengers being on board aircraft.

    According to the latest data, 68 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan including 35 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 29 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in Karaganda, 1 case in Almaty region and 1 case in Aktobe region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!