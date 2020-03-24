Kazakhstan registers 13 domestic coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev informed that there are 13 domestic coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, 13 people were infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, 29 persons imported coronavirus from other countries and 26 contacted coronavirus infected passengers being on board aircraft.

According to the latest data, 68 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan including 35 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 29 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in Karaganda, 1 case in Almaty region and 1 case in Aktobe region.

