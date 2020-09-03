  • kz
    Kazakhstan registers new COVID-19 cases

    09:06, 03 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 88 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, including 33 symptom-free ones, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the biggest number of new cases – 18, including 4 asymptomatic.

    Almaty city has added 5 new COVID-19 cases, including 1 symptom-free case, Shymkent city – 1, Akmola region – 5 (2), Aktobe region 3 (1), Almaty region 1 (1), Atyrau region -5 (4), East Kazakhstan region - 14 (4), Zhambyl region – 5 (1), West Kazakhstan region - 8 (4), Karaganda region - 8 (5), Kostanay region - 4 (1), Pavlodar region – 4 (3), and North Kazakhstan region – 7 (2).

    Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Kazakhstan has registered 106,032 COVID-19 cases. 97,967 patients have beat the virus. Sadly, it has claimed 1,588 lives nationwide.


