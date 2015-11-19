Kazakhstan registers over 3,000 corruption-related crimes in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of solved corruption-related crimes is on the rise in Kazakhstan, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Daulbayev said on Thursday.

"Kazakhstani law-enforcement agencies with the help of prosecutors implement a whole spectrum of measures to prevent corruption among the public and government officials. 3,088 corruption-related crimes have been registered in the country since the beginning of this year, that is 48% more than last year. Over 1,000 people were held accountable for these crimes. I am confident that the work that our colleagues are doing in the CIS member states will be more efficient, if we share information and best practices," Mr. Daulbayev said at the session of the CIS Interstate Council for Anti-Corruption in Astana. He also stressed that the President of Kazakhstan pays utmost attention to the problems of fight against corruption. "Following his instructions Kazakhstan develops effective mechanisms based on the world's best practices to fight this ‘plague'. Kazakhstan was one of the first CIS member states to adopt the law on anti-corruption," the Kazakh Prosecutor General added.