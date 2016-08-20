Kazakhstan remained 20th in medal table of Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Kazakhstani Olympic athletes won two bronze medals, Sports.kz informs.

Boxer Dariga Shakimova competing the 75 kg weight class and boxer Ivan Dychko competing in the 91 kg weight class won the bronze medals of the Games.

In total, Kazakhstan has 17 medals won at the Games: 3 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals. This result places Kazakhstan 20th in the overall medal table.

The leader is the team USA (37-34-32), Great Britain is second (24-21-13) and China is third (22-18-25).