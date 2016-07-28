Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Despite the continuing crisis in economic sector, Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign capital, Finprom.kz analytical center said in its report published on July 28.

In June 2015 - June 2016 the total number of enterprises owned by foreigners in Kazakhstan increased by 2.3 percent and reached 9,000. It is 3.9 percent of all the enterprises working in Kazakhstan, trend.az reports.



As much as 8,691 foreign companies operating in the Kazakhstan are small businesses.



The majority of foreign companies in Kazakhstan are located in the cities of Almaty and Astana, the regions neighboring to Russia, especially in Kostanay and Pavlodar regions, as well as in oil-producing Mangystau and Atyrau regions.



Source: Trend