Kazakhstan remains close and reliable partner and ally to Russia - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Kazakhstan within the official visit.

"Your last state visit to Kazakhstan was four years ago. However, all this time we were working in close cooperation. This visit will help to develop and strengthen the cooperation between our countries now and in future," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State touched upon the issues of the upcoming talks within the CIS Heads of State Council and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union on October 16.

"The EEU is expanding having more and more respect worldwide in the international arena. I think we are heading the right direction," the President of Kazakhstan noted.

N. Nazarbayev also touched upon the prospects of development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

"We had an opportunity to discuss the main directions of our relations in Sochi, and now have the documents prepared based on our agreements. I would like to note that our relations are developing on the basis of the agreement "On good-neighborly relations and alliance". Kazakhstan has always been and remains the closest and most reliable neighbor and ally to Russia. It is good for the people of Kazakhstan and Russia," the Head of State stressed.

In turn, V. Putin noted the meetings at the highest level are held on a regular basis.

"I do not need to characterize the Russian-Kazakh relations. It is not just partnership, it is alliance in the fullest meaning of the word. Kazakhstan is one of our biggest trade and economic partners. Presently, almost 6 thousand Russian companies are operating in the market of Kazakhstan. Your project - the Eurasian Economic Union - is actively developing and creates conditions for effective development of our economies. We see now that many of our partners express their willingness to join or cooperate with the EEU in different formats," the President of Russia said.