Kazakhstan renowned for ensuring inter-ethnic peace - Majilis Speaker

He expressed such point of view at the international conference "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana on Tuesday. "It is obvious that in the conditions of globalization all local conflicts pose a threat to the entire world community because they can expand and cause negative outcomes," Speaker Dzhakupov stressed. "In this context ensuring peace and accord is the most important value every country has. That is why Kazakhstan's experience in ensuring inter-ethnic and inter-faith peace is so valuable for the international community," he said. Kabibulla Dzhakupov went on by noting that such ideas as Kazakhstan's way and Nazarbayev's model have become universally recognized by foreign politicians and experts.