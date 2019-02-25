Kazakhstan reorganizes two ministries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree "On measures for further improvement of the system of public administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Ministry of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan was reorganized into the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The President also decreed to reorganize the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan into the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The newly reorganized ministry will be responsible for informatization, e-Government and etc.



The Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan was abolished in line with the decree.