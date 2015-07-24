Kazakhstan repatriates remains of Germanwings crash victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Remains of three Kazakhstani citizens found at the Germanwings crash site in the French Alps have been flown back to Kazakhstan.

The remains of Yerbol Imankulov (b. 1965), Aizhan Issengaliyeva (b. 1966) and their son Adil Imankulov (b. 1989) were repatriated by Lufthansa via Frankfurt-am-Main-Almaty flight, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms. The remains are to be buried in Ust-Kamenogorsk in East Kazakhstan region. Recall that the Germanwings Airbus A320 jet was en-route from Barcelona to Dusseldorf when it went down on March 24, 2015, killing all 150 people on board, including the Kazakhstani couple and their son. The couple is survived by their 14-year-old daughter who was supposed to fly with them, but had to stay at home due to visa problems.