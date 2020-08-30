Kazakhstan reported 126 coronavirus cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On August 29, 126 new COVID-19 cases were registered spotted across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19.

Out of 126 recent COVID-19 cases, 74 are symptomatic and 52 are asymptomatic.

A total of 105,684 COVID-19 cases have been reported throughout the country since the pandemic began, including 14,210(+16) in Almaty city, 13,819(+7) in Nur-Sultan city, 10,905(+11) in Atyrau region, 10,067(+17) in Karaganda region, 8,161(+24) in East Kazakhstan region, 6,744(+4) in West Kazakhstan region, 5,174(+1) in Shymkent city, 4,892(+0) in Almaty region, 4,079(+3) in Zhambyl region, 3,929(+12) in North Kazakhstan region, 3,828(+7) in Pavlodar region, 3,400(+8) in Kostanay region, 3,380(+6) in Akmola region, 3,334(+0) in Mangistau region, 3,314(+8) in Turkestan region, 3,231(+0) in Kyzylorda region, and 3,217(+2) in Aktobe region.