Kazakhstan reported 337 COVID-19 cases in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 337 new COVID-19 cases, including 172 asymptomatic ones, have been spotted in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 34/12 in Nur-Sultan city, 51/31 in Almaty city, 4/2 in Shymkent city, 24/15 in Akmola region, 2/2 in Aktobe region, 5/2 in Almaty region, 10/6 in Atyrau region, 36/11 in East Kazakhstan region, 10/5 in Zhambyl region, 24/15 in West Kazakhstan region, 37/14 in Karaganda region, 19/10 in Kostanay region, 14/14 in Mangistau region, 22/7 – in Pavlodar region, 25/11 in North Kazakhstan region, and 20/15 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 103,033.