  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan reports 1,024 COVID-19 recoveries over past day

    10:40, 14 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,024 recoveries from the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Akmola region has reported t he highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 215. Triple-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have also been reported in Pavlodar region (201), Almaty city (149), and Nur-Sultan city (145).

    Almaty region has recorded 88 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, North Kazakhstan region – 47, Atyrau region – 44, West Kazakhstan region – 43, Karaganda region – 36, East Kazakhstan region – 19, Mangistau region – 12, Kyzylorda region – 9, Kostanay region – 7, Shymkent city – 8, and Turkestan region – 1.

    Kazakhstan has so far reported 184,339 COVID-19 recoveries.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!