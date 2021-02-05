Kazakhstan reports 1,186 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported 1,186 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 192,825 across the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, Pavlodar region remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 225 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. Coming in second is Akmola region with 164 new COVID-19 cases.

After a short break, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, again recorded three-digit number of new COVID-19 cases – 120. Almaty city registered the fourth highest number of fresh daily infections – 112.

88 new COVID-19 cases were added in West Kazakhstan region, 83 – in Kostanay region, 79 – in Karaganda region, 71 – in Almaty region, 64 – in East Kazakhstan region, 64 – in North Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Atyrau region, 22 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Shymkent city, 9 – in Turkestan region, and 3 – in Kyzylorda region.