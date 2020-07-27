  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 1,402 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

    09:56, 27 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,402 cases of coronavirus infection including 589 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total/ asymptomatic):

    Nur-Sultan city - 292/105

    Almaty city - 221/122

    Shymkent city - 54/5

    Akmola region - 56/32

    Aktobe region - 25/11

    Almaty region - 38/30

    Atyrau region - 37/31

    East Kazakhstan region - 171/69

    Zhambyl region - 52/26

    West Kazakhstan region - 88/50

    Karaganda region - 106/40

    Kostanay region - 58/23

    Kyzylorda region - 8/4

    Mangistau region - 45/13

    Pavlodar region - 54/13

    North Kazakhstan region - 74/7

    Turkestan region - 23/8

    To date, 83,122 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.


