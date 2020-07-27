Kazakhstan reports 1,402 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,402 cases of coronavirus infection including 589 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total/ asymptomatic):

Nur-Sultan city - 292/105

Almaty city - 221/122

Shymkent city - 54/5

Akmola region - 56/32

Aktobe region - 25/11

Almaty region - 38/30

Atyrau region - 37/31

East Kazakhstan region - 171/69

Zhambyl region - 52/26

West Kazakhstan region - 88/50

Karaganda region - 106/40

Kostanay region - 58/23

Kyzylorda region - 8/4

Mangistau region - 45/13

Pavlodar region - 54/13

North Kazakhstan region - 74/7

Turkestan region - 23/8

To date, 83,122 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.