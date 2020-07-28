  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 1,526 new coronavirus cases, 84, 648 in total

    08:19, 28 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,526 cases of coronavirus infection including 656 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

    Nur-Sultan city - 250/82

    Almaty city - 221/122

    Shymkent city - 253/110

    Akmola region - 52/23

    Aktobe region - 11/3

    Almaty region - 85/47

    Atyrau region - 65/46

    East Kazakhstan region - 179/69

    Zhambyl region - 51/31

    West Kazakhstan region - 86/48

    Karaganda region - 118/41

    Kostanay region - 63/42

    Kyzylorda region - 69/31

    Mangistau region - 44/7

    Pavlodar region - 57/23

    North Kazakhstan region - 70/6

    Turkestan region - 48/27

    To date, 84,648 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.


