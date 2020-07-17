Kazakhstan reports 1,707 coronavirus-infected patients over past day
09:46, 17 July 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,707 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:
Nur-Sultan city – 214,
Almaty city – 282,
Shymkent city – 55,
Akmola region – 45,
Aktobe region – 51,
Almaty region – 57,
Atyrau region – 181,
East Kazakhstan region – 130,
Zhambyl region – 89,
West Kazakhstan region – 108,
Karaganda region – 128,
Kostanay region – 53,
Kyzylorda region – 93,
Mangystau region – 53,
Pavlodar region – 83,
North Kazakhstan region – 65,
Turkestan region – 20,
To date, 66,895 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.