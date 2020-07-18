  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 1,808 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

    09:37, 18 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,808 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

    Nur-Sultan city – 252,

    Almaty city – 229,

    Shymkent city – 57,

    Akmola region – 42,

    Aktobe region – 51,

    Almaty region – 68,

    Atyrau region – 177,

    East Kazakhstan region – 203,

    Zhambyl region – 149,

    West Kazakhstan region – 109,

    Karaganda region – 120,

    Kostanay region – 51,

    Kyzylorda region – 96,

    Mangystau region – 45,

    Pavlodar region – 72,

    North Kazakhstan region – 61,

    Turkestan region – 26,

    To date, 68,703 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
