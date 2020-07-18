Kazakhstan reports 1,808 coronavirus-infected patients over past day
09:37, 18 July 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,808 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:
Nur-Sultan city – 252,
Almaty city – 229,
Shymkent city – 57,
Akmola region – 42,
Aktobe region – 51,
Almaty region – 68,
Atyrau region – 177,
East Kazakhstan region – 203,
Zhambyl region – 149,
West Kazakhstan region – 109,
Karaganda region – 120,
Kostanay region – 51,
Kyzylorda region – 96,
Mangystau region – 45,
Pavlodar region – 72,
North Kazakhstan region – 61,
Turkestan region – 26,
To date, 68,703 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.