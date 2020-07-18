Kazakhstan reports 1,808 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,808 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

Nur-Sultan city – 252,

Almaty city – 229,

Shymkent city – 57,

Akmola region – 42,

Aktobe region – 51,

Almaty region – 68,

Atyrau region – 177,

East Kazakhstan region – 203,

Zhambyl region – 149,

West Kazakhstan region – 109,

Karaganda region – 120,

Kostanay region – 51,

Kyzylorda region – 96,

Mangystau region – 45,

Pavlodar region – 72,

North Kazakhstan region – 61,

Turkestan region – 26,

To date, 68,703 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.