Kazakhstan reports 11,514 recoveries from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 294 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 11,514, including

2,501 in Nur-Sultan city,

2,177 in Almaty city,

611 in Shymkent city,

171 in Akmola region,

357 in Aktobe region,

521 in Almaty region,

1,141 in Atyrau region,

169 in East Kazakhstan region,

402 in Zhambyl region,

826 in West Kazakhstan region,

951 in Karaganda region,

197 in Kostanay region,

528 in Kyzylorda region,

327 in Mangistau region,

266 in Pavlodar region,

59 in North Kazakhstan region,

310 in Turkestan region.

In total, 18,231 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 134 people in the country.