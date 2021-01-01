  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 117 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    13:15, 01 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 117 in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    4 deaths and 84 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the country over the past day.

    Since August 1, 2020 Kazakhstan has reported 45,840 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 503 people have succumbed to and 33,167 have recovered from it.


